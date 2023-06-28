Former WWE superstar confirms he has been in contact with AEW

A former WWE Superstar opens up about the recent talks with AEW and WWE about a new character he's been working on.

PJ Black, known as Justin Gabriel during his time with WWE, is a memorable name. He debuted in 2010 as part of The Nexus, one of the hottest storylines of that era. Black is also a former Tag Team Champion with former WWE Superstar Heath Slater.

Speaking with PWMania, PJ Black revealed that he has been in contact with the two companies about a potential comeback with a new persona that he pitched. However, those in AEW preferred his current gimmick more, which is the 'Darewolf."

“Some of the AEW people were just like, ‘Ah, yeah. This is cool but just can you be Darewolf?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can do that too.’ " H/T:[WRESTLETALK]

You can check out the interview below:

Ex-WWE Star PJ Black talks about pinning John Cena multiple times

John Cena was the face of the company for many years and has had many memorable feuds during those times. In 2010, a faction known as the Nexus emerged and caused carnage in the company, with their main target being John Cena.

Former member of the Nexus PJ Black recently talked about the opportunity to pin John Cena multiple times during the storyline and how he benefitted from competing against the 16-time World Champion.

Speaking to PWMania.com's Ari Barkan, Black revealed that he enjoyed pinning Cena multiple times in the ring:

"Oh, that was pretty cool. I think I believe that happened more than once, especially at live events, that happened for like six months straight up. I got to write, and I got to work with John, you know, like, for months, and that was really, really cool. You know, regardless of what people say about him, he is a master at his craft. He knows this business inside and out. Like I learned so much from him, and it was an honor to be there with him," Black said.

After his release from the company in 2015, PJ Black has since competed in many promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Let us know in the comments below if you want to see the high-flyer make a comeback.

