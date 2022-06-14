"We don’t always have to be together!" - Former WWE Superstar discusses why she didn't follow Keith Lee into AEW

Keith Lee made his crowd-popping AEW debut during the February 9th episode of Dynamite. Since he first appeared, fans have been wondering if his real-life wife, Mia Yim, would follow him. During a recent interview, Yim finally answered the question.

Lee has spent the majority of his AEW run so far teaming up with Swerve Strickland (FKA Isiah Scott in WWE). However, he did have a number of singles bouts early on. Meanwhile, Mia Yim recently appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, which seems to rule out the possibility of becoming All Elite for now.

In an interview with Metro, Mia Yim broke down exactly why she didn't follow Keith Lee into AEW.

"I always get asked, 'Why didn’t you go with Keith?' It’s like, because I’m my own person and I wanna do what I wanna do, you know? [laughs] So, as long as we support each other with whatever it is, we don’t always have to be together!" Yim explained.

Yim continued by sharing the support she has for Lee in AEW:

"Nothing bad to say about AEW but I’m just like, 'Babe, that is your realm, go and kill it over there. That is your home.' He was super supportive of me going back to IMPACT." - (H/T: Fightful)

Keith Lee might not have his wife beside him, but the star is slowly building himself up within AEW. In an interesting turn of events, The Limitless One had to deal with Swerve Strickland eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royal, which may very well lead to a confrontation between the men.

Mia Yim disclosed that she and Keith Lee might be married but don't consider themselves to be of the same "brand"

During the same interview, the former WWE Superstar explained that the couple never intended to be a team inside the squared circle.

"Ever since we started dating, it was like, 'I never wanted to take his moves,' we never wanted to be a tag team, we wanted to be our own separate brands," Yim said.

The IMPACT star described the importance of developing their own brands separate from each other.

"Sometimes we’ll do mixed tags or whatever and do things together, but we didn’t wanna be known just for that. We established very early on that we were own brand, we didn’t have to always stay together," the star stated. (H/T: Fightful)

The couple are clearly aware of their boundaries and while still maintaining significant support for each other. Mia Yim may join Keith Lee in AEW at some point, but right now she has found a home in IMPACT Wrestling.

