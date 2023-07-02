Former WWE Superstar explains her absence at Money in the Bank

Former WWE Superstar seemingly explains her absence at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The star in question is the wife of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes.

The American Nightmare wrestled Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one match tonight at the PLE. Rhodes laid out the challenge after Dom Dom slapped him during an episode of Miz TV.

The former AEW wrestler showed up to the match wearing a cast on his right hand. He seemed to have still been suffering the effects of the brutal attack by Brock Lesnar. The attack was just days before their bout at the Night of Champions PLE.

The former AEW star came out alone as the London crowd sang his theme song. Mysterio, on the other hand, came along with his Mami, The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

For the first few minutes, Dominik Mysterio was running around the ring, trying to avoid Rhodes. But the moment The American Nightmare removed the cast and revealed that he had completely recovered from injury, Ex-Con Dom was terrified. He tried to run away on a couple of occasions, but Cody Rhodes managed to get after him and sent him back into the ring.

Finally, The American Nightmare picked up the win by hitting the Cross Rhodes. Following the match, Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to Twitter to explain why she was not in her husband's corner. She claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion did not need her help.

"He didn't need me. If he ever really does, I'll be there, but... I don't think he ever will. #MITB," Brandi Rhodes tweeted.

It is to be noted that this loss marked Dominik Mysterio's first singles match loss since losing to his father at WrestleMania 39.

