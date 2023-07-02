WWE fans pull off unthinkable during Cody Rhodes' entrance: This is how The American Nightmare reacted

Cody Rhodes got the biggest ovation of the night so far at WWE Money in the Bank. The American Nightmare entered London's O2 Arena to a thunderous pop. Fans at the arena also had a huge surprise in store for their favorite babyface.

The London crowd sang along to Cody Rhodes' entire entrance song, "Kingdom," as he arrived for his match against Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. This was the longest fans had sung along to a theme song at a WWE premium live event.

The RAW Superstar was all smiles as he soaked up the electric atmosphere at the jam-packed O2 Arena in London for Money in the Bank. Cody interacted with fans as he made his way to the ring. He then entered the squared circle and performed his signature pose while the fans cheered on him.

Cody has been on an unstoppable momentum since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare continues to receive the loudest pops on Monday Night RAW. Tonight was just another example of his growing popularity.

Cody Rhodes defeats Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio first crossed paths two weeks ago on The Miz TV. Dom Dom brought the American Nightmare's family into their feud, forcing Cody to humiliate him by bringing up his relationship with Rey Mysterio.

The second-generation stars met at Money in the Bank. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley entered first. Cody followed with his incredibly awesome and electric entrance that had the crowd on their feet.

The two superstars put on a decent match for the WWE Universe. In the end, the American Nightmare put out his opponent with a huge Cross Rhodes. It remains to be seen what the winner will have to say on WWE RAW next Monday.

What's your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes