Iconic part of Cody Rhodes' entrance could be a nod to an old gimmick, according to Downstait

Cody Rhodes is one of the most over babyfaces in WWE today. He has carried the Kingdom entrance theme into the company, and the band that created the iconic theme, Downstait, recently confirmed a key aspect of the song.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ surprise opponent for the show. Instead of bringing back his old Smoke & Mirrors entrance theme, he carried Kingdom, along with his American Nightmare gimmick, over to the largest wrestling promotion in the world.

The American Nightmare started using a new theme song soon after he left WWE in 2016. The song was composed by the band Downstait, and it stuck around when he joined AEW.

One of the most unique parts of the song is the 'WOAH.' The part isn’t new to Cody Rhodes because it was also the intro to his previous entrance theme, Smoke & Mirrors.

A wrestling fan recently asked Downstait on Twitter whether the band had picked the 'WOAH' out from Smoke & Mirrors and added it to Kingdom to give it a little flair. Downstait settled the debate by confirming that they threw it in there as they have been fans of the song since the beginning.

"Yes, we like to think we know what we're doing. Seriously though, we've been fans since the beginning, so we had to throw that in there. Seems like it worked out," the band wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Downstait @DownstaitBand Ben🐸 @BenRogerson_ Hey @DownstaitBand @CodyRhodes settle a debate please? Is the WOAHHHH in Kingdom a nod to "Smoke & Mirrors"? Hey @DownstaitBand @CodyRhodes settle a debate please? Is the WOAHHHH in Kingdom a nod to "Smoke & Mirrors"? https://t.co/X7BCP9uUSN Yes, we like to think we know what we're doing. Seriously though, we've been fans since the beginning, so we had to throw that in there. Seems like it worked out. twitter.com/BenRogerson_/s… Yes, we like to think we know what we're doing. Seriously though, we've been fans since the beginning, so we had to throw that in there. Seems like it worked out. twitter.com/BenRogerson_/s…

Kingdom is one of the most popular themes in the WWE playlist nowadays. It has added to The American Nightmare’s overall gimmick and has given him the extra boost he needs to come across as a top star in the company.

A wrestling veteran was genuinely surprised with Cody Rhodes' booking at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes was the red-hot favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The story was there to be told, but the creative team decided to keep the title on Reigns following the contest.

Dutch Mantell was one of the top names who was surprised by Rhodes’ booking at The Show of Shows. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned how the buildup to WrestleMania indicated The American Nightmare was walking out with the gold.

"Everything that happened told me [Cody Rhodes] was going over because of the way they were treating it. But they performed, and they accomplished what they set out to do. And believe it, if fans don't like it, their attention span is till like the next TV show," said Dutch Mantell.

It’ll be interesting to see if the company allows Cody Rhodes to finish the story later this year and give him a world title win. The 2023 Draft could split the world titles, allowing Rhodes to become a WWE Champion without pining The Tribal Chief.

