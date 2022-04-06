Cody Rhodes' theme song 'Kingdom': Which promotions have featured it before WWE?

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, as he was revealed as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. Upon his return to the company for the first time in six years, Rhodes walked out to his iconic theme song, Kingdom.

Over the years, Rhodes has used the same theme song in several other promotions. Which promotions have featured the Kingdom theme song before WWE?

After departing WWE for the first time six years ago, Rhodes appeared in IMPACT Wrestling where he used the same theme song. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion gradually went on to appear for several other notable promotions, including Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and NWA where he used Kingdom to make an entrance.

Following the establishment of Rhodes' now-former promotion, All Elite Wrestling, he also walked out to the Kingdom on a regular basis.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about the possibility of other AEW stars joining WWE

After his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes claimed that there are certain stars from All Elite Wrestling who are likely to fit into the World Wrestling Entertainment environment.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Rhodes claimed that he would give the best advice possible to superstars who would make the jump from AEW to WWE.

Rhodes said during the interview:

"I would only give somebody honest advice. That might be right for somebody. This was right for me. I don't know when the first...I think I know who those people will be because there are certain people who fit this 'superstar mode,' I think I know how the types might be and when they ask, I'm going to give them the best advice I possibly can. I can say though, that the schedule here, at the least the schedule I had the first time, is not for the non-committed." [H/T Fightful]

Watch Cody Rhodes' interview with BT Sport below:

Rhodes is now a part of the red brand of Monday Night RAW and it will be interesting to see how WWE plans to utilize The American Nightmare going forward.

