"There are nights when it’s just undeniable" - Former WWE Superstar goes into detail regarding his 6-minute match against Brock Lesnar 

Samoa Joe recalled his 2017 match against Brock Lesnar at WWE's Great Ball of Fire show.

At the premium live event, Lesnar retained his Universal Championship over the current Ring of Honor World Television Champion in a highly anticipated match that ended within the 6:25 minute mark.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Joe spoke about his match against Lesnar. He also recalled his SummerSlam Fatal Four Way Match featuring Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns from the same year.

"Sometimes you feel that vibe. You hit that nice symbiosis with the crowd. They’re into it. You’re feeling it in the ring. The competitiveness is amping up. Sometimes, you don’t know until you get to the back and reassess. Then there are nights when it’s just undeniable, and that’s what happened on the nights you just mentioned," said Joe.

Brock Lesnar is currently set to compete in yet another SummerSlam main event

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2022. He will cross paths with arch-rival Roman Reigns yet again, but this time it will be a Last Man Standing match.

The two men previously met at this year's WrestleMania 38, headlining the show on Night 2. The Tribal Chief walked out with two world championships on that night, dethroning Lesnar as the WWE Champion.

Over the course of the past couple of days, several reports have suggested that Lesnar might've been unhappy following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement announcement. It was also noted by many that he seemingly walked out before an episode of SmackDown.

However, as seen on last week's show, The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE TV and took out the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Theory, in the closing segment of SmackDown.

With that being said, Lesnar vs. Reigns for SummerSlam 2022 is still currently on the books. It could also be the former UFC star's final shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

