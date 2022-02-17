"PAYBACK will come"- Former WWE Superstar issues stern warning to AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

Mercedes Martinez recently took to Twitter to send a strongly-worded message to AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker.

Martinez and Thunder Rosa resumed their intense rivalry on Dynamite this week, when the two foes competed in a no disqualification bout. Both women made full use of the lethal weapons to push each other to their limits. Rosa prevailed after planting her opponent with the Fire Thunder Driver maneuver on the tables.

The post-match segment came as a bit of a surprise when Baker, Hayter, and Rebel came out to attack a worn-out Rosa in the ring. Jamie Hayter ambushed Martinez, thus leaving the latter and Rosa helpless.

Following the betrayal, Mercedes Martinez tweeted that she would get "payback" against AEW's resident dentist:

"PAYBACK will come. You NEVER want a PISSED off RICAN coming after you," Mercedes Martinez tweeted.

Britt Baker now has two targets on her back in the form of Martinez and Rosa.

Interestingly enough, the ongoing issues between Martinez and Rosa seem unsettled, but the company is looking ikely to put their feud on hold. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between these women pans out.

Thunder Rosa could challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Title at Revolution 2022

After what went down on Dynamite this week, it looks like a rematch between Rosa and Baker from last year could be on the cards for the Revolution pay-per-view.

Previous reports have also suggested that Tony Khan's promotion is planning to book another match between the two foes. With the marquee event right around the corner, the time and place couldn't be more perfect for Rosa and Baker to collide again.

However, Mercedes Martinez's recent tweet suggests she might go after Baker, possibly for her title to exact revenge. As of this writing, a three-way match for the women's title could go down on March 6th.

