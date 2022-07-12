Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross gives his honest opinion on the feeling of competition between AEW and NXT

Killer Kross recently shared his thoughts on the feeling of competition between AEW and WWE.

WWE was once home to the then-rising Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross). After a poorly received run, he was released from the company last year, along with a slew of other stars. Sometime before WWE's mass November releases, NXT heavily competed with AEW, which fans coined the "Wednesday Night Wars".

During his interview with Steve Fall of SEScoops, Kross initially seemed hesitant to speak on the matter.

“If there was little pockets of people that really thought that or felt that way, I wasn’t really engaging with them.”

However, the former WWE Superstar soon continued:

“Probably [there is a feeling of competition]. I don’t think anyone would’ve come to me with that though. The reason being is I’m pretty even keel. My focus is always on producing the best of the time that’s given to me for the show. I was just most interested in being as entertaining as possible with the time that was given in the show. I would get with teams of people and I would just focus on that. (H/T: SEScoops)

While some fans are clamoring to see Killer Kross make his debut within AEW, the former WWE Superstar has mainly been on the Indie Circuit since his WWE release. Kross has also wrestled within CYN (Control Your Narrative) and is scheduled to perform at Ric Flair’s Last Match.

The former WWE Superstar allegedly turned down an offer to debut within AEW

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kross was offered a debut by AEW and was initially slated to face Wardlow instead of W. Morrissey during his feud with MJF.

𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ @WhatsTheStatus Killer Kross i think is one of the few dudes today that gets "it" i think he would a great addition to #AEW Killer Kross i think is one of the few dudes today that gets "it" i think he would a great addition to #AEW https://t.co/egZJIqENFy

Unfortunately, the deal fell through when Kross found out that his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, wasn't offered a debut alongside him. Fearing a similar reaction that his WWE main roster debuted received, the star decided to hold off on a debut.

However, the report continued and noted that the relationship between Kross and AEW is still positive. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former NXT World Champion opened up about not being closed off to an eventual debut in AEW.

