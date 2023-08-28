Former WWE Superstar lays out stablemate; dissension teased at AEW All In?

AEW All In isn't over yet, but fans have already seen a multitude of exciting matches and segments at the historic pay-per-view. One of the biggest bouts of the night was the four-way bout for the AEW Women's World Championship featuring Saraya, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and champion Hikaru Shida.

Saraya and Storm are stablemates in The Outcasts alongside Ruby Soho. However, dissension may have been teased during the match at AEW All In, as Toni Storm accidentally struck the former Paige's mother while attempting to lay out Britt Baker.

Furthermore, as Storm had Saraya in the corner and was about to attack her, Ruby Soho leaped into the ring to stop her stablemate. Soho could be heard pleading with Toni, pointing out that the former Divas Champion has a history of neck injuries. But in the heat of the moment, an emotional Toni Storm struck Ruby down.

Soho immediately left the ring, massaging her jaw as she made her way back up the ramp. Toni Storm looked devastated by what she'd done but didn't have to regret her actions for long as Saraya planted her with a thrust kick immediately after. The British star went on to win the match and the title in front of her hometown crowd at the AEW All In.