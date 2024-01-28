Former WWE Superstar makes AEW Collision debut; cuts emotional promo

A former WWE Superstar, who was absent from AEW TV for more than a year, finally returned and made her debut on Collision. She addressed the fans with a heartwarming promo as well.

The former WWE star in question is Serena Deeb. Serena was out of action since her last match back in October 2022. In the meantime, she had been serving as a backstage trainer for the AEW women's division. Nonetheless, The Professor recently teased her in-ring return after over a year of absence with a vignette.

Following the teases, Serena Deeb was set to finally make her anticipated AEW in-ring return as well as Collision debut on the most recent episode of the Saturday show. Deeb was slated to square off against Robyn Renegade in her return match. Despite the ring rust, the 37-year-old seemed to have lost no touch at all.

In a matter of minutes, The Professor managed to capture the victory. Following the match, she also addressed the fans, asking them whether they were happy to see her back while also putting the entire AEW women's division on notice with a warning.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the former WWE star upon her return.

Are you happy to see Serena Deeb back in action? Let us know in the comments.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.