Former WWE Superstar makes blockbuster debut after leaving Tony Khan's AEW [Watch]

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his debut for a major promotion months after leaving the Tony Khan-led AEW. He announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling in early 2024.

The former WWE Superstar in question, Mark Henry, has not set foot inside a ring since 2018. He has taken up numerous backstage roles after seemingly hanging up his wrestling boots. Henry signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 as a backstage coach and trainer. After three years of service, the Hall of Famer announced in May 2024 that he would not be renewing his contract.

Several months after his departure from the Tony Khan-led AEW, Mark Henry made an appearance for a major promotion. The WWE legend made his TNA Wrestling debut at the 2025 Genesis pay-per-view during the kick-off show. He was seen alongside Dave LaGreca and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer expressing his excitement for the show.

The clip of Henry's TNA debut can be watched below.

During the kick-off show, Mark Henry said he loved TNA and its recent product. He also urged fans to support the promotion in every way.

Tony Khan commented on Mark Henry leaving AEW

In May 2024, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Mark Henry departing from the company when his contract expired. During the 2024 Double or Nothing media call, Khan said he had much respect for Henry.

"I think Mark is a great person; I personally really like him. He's a great media personality, a great wrestler, and a great philanthropist. I have a ton of respect for him and he's been great in AEW. I have respect for him in and out of the ring."

Mark Henry is currently the talk of the town with his TNA debut. Considering the company's partnership with WWE, it will be interesting whether he returns to the global juggernaut.

