Tony Khan comments on Mark Henry potentially leaving AEW after contract expiry

AEW is preparing to present its fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but Tony Khan may also be preparing to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and debuted three years ago at Double or Nothing. He's served in several roles since then, both on-screen and off, and gained popularity among AEW's fanbase as a backstage interviewer leading into the main event on Rampage.

Mark Henry's contract with the promotion is reportedly expiring this month, and it's currently unknown whether he plans to re-sign or move on to the next chapter of his career. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the Hall of Famer's status during today's Double or Nothing media call.

Khan praised the 52-year-old but was evasive regarding his status, claiming that he would have to take a look at the situation internally:

"I really like Mark," said Khan. "We have to look at that internally. I think Mark is a great person; I personally really like him. He's a great media personality, a great wrestler, and a great philanthropist. I have a ton of respect for him and he's been great in AEW. I have respect for him in and out of the ring."

Mark Henry explains why he won't wrestle again

Mark Henry officially retired from active competition after WrestleMania 33 in 2017. While he made an appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, he hasn't stepped back into the ring in six years.

Regardless of whether The World's Strongest Man remains with AEW, it doesn't look like he'll be competing again. Speaking on Isiah Kassidy's YouTube channel late last year, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he wanted to stay retired:

"If I go out there and I watch a match and I don’t look like I used to look, I’m going to feel like I’m diminishing my career. I left the game while I was still good, and people didn’t look at my work and go, ‘He used to be really good.’ You don’t never want that; I didn’t want that," Mark Henry said.

Henry fulfills a variety of roles in All Elite Wrestling, as he did in WWE. The veteran has plenty of value as a backstage coach, scout, and on-screen talent. Whether he chooses to sign a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion or returns to WWE remains to be seen.