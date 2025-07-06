Former WWE Superstar makes demand following beatdown on AEW Collision 100

AEW aired the 100th episode of Saturday Night Collision this weekend, and the show featured several segments that could impact the direction of All Elite Wrestling. One of them was Ricochet's team-up with Gates of Agony.
Ricochet has grown sick of the disrespect he's earned from fans, especially since live crowds still regularly mock him for being bald. The former WWE Superstar has been looking for partners to bolster his strength, and after Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) beat down AR Fox last week, he seemingly found the perfect squad.
On AEW Collision 100, Ricochet refused to reveal what kind of deal he'd made with Gates of Agony, but he did lead the camera into a hall where Kaun and Liona had beaten up Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. He claimed that his respect had to be earned, and he made it a demand today on X/Twitter:
"And that's a demand! #Aha," he wrote.
AEW's Ricochet reveals frustration that led to WWE exit
Ricochet was one of the most acclaimed talents in the wrestling business before joining WWE in 2018. While he found middling success in the sports entertainment juggernaut, his frustrations ultimately led him to leave the company and sign with AEW.
He detailed some of those frustrations in a recent interview with WFAA Dallas, revealing that his pitches were often ignored, leaving him unsatisfied with his position in the company:
"It’s frustrating. There’s so many different stories about guys pitching stuff—just because you pitch it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. People pitch things all the time, but only certain guys actually get their ideas through. I think it was just one of those cases where I wasn’t one of those guys. And that’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with that. Everyone has their spot, and that was my spot. When my time came, I just decided to move on and go to a different spot, you know?" he said.
While Ricochet hasn't been able to claim a championship in All Elite Wrestling yet, he's found success with his unique character work. Only time will tell whether he can find his way to the top of the promotion.
