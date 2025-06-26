Ricochet pulls off shocking betrayal on AEW Dynamite; walks out on his partner

Ricochet has just pulled off another bold move as he suddenly walked out on his tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite. He did so despite being the one who had asked for their assistance.
The former WWE Superstar has been trying to form a stable of his own, as he wishes to use it to get closer to his goal of winning championship gold. However, he has yet to find individuals whom he feels are worthy of partnering with him.
Earlier tonight, he approached AR Fox, feeling that he had the tools to be a great addition to his group. Despite Fox being reluctant, they were in action against JetSpeed moments ago. This did not go smoothly between them, as there was tons of friction during the match.
At one point, the two began shoving one another, and moments later, Ricochet refused to be tagged in and walked out on his partner. JetSpeed took advantage of the situation, with Kevin Knight getting to work on AR Fox. He then capped this off with a UFO Splash for a win.
Ricochet has yet to find stars to team up with, and given his struggles to work smoothly with anyone, this may not happen anytime soon.
