"Like Limp Bizkit did for Undertaker" - Former WWE Superstar makes a hilarious claim ahead of AEW All Out

Ex-WWE Superstar Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to make a hysterical claim involving a fellow AEW star.

During a recent interview, Kris Statlander attempted to show off her flute playing skills. However, trying to reproduce FTR's entrance music seemed to be a tall task for her despite her remarkable talent with the instrument.

The incident came to the attention of Dax Harwood, who shared a hilarious video on Twitter. The clip showed FTR making their usual entrance. However, the music was replaced with Kris Statlander's flute rendition of the song.

Harwood also claimed that he would use Statlander's flute music during an actual entrance, referencing The Undertaker's collaboration with Limp Bizkit.

"If we’re on the All Out PPV, I’m going to have Statlander play our entrance, live, like Limp Bizkit did for Undertaker," Dax Harwood tweeted.

You can check out the tweet here:

Whether FTR will make good on their promise in their next AEW appearance remains to be seen.

AEW fans had a variety of reactions to the ex-WWE star's tweet

The funny interaction between the two All Elite Wrestling stars made several Twitter users join in on the fun.

The possibility of FTR being at the All Out pay-per-view has made a lot of fans very excited.

KrispyMcGrizzle @KrispyMcGrizzly I take that personally @DaxFTR IF??? Is there a chance you won’t be?I take that personally @DaxFTR IF??? Is there a chance you won’t be? 😩 I take that personally

Furthermore, even Kris Statlander accepted the offer as she promised to play the flute during FTR's entrance.

One user speculated about a match between FTR and the recently crowned World Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee.

A fan also hyped the possibility of FTR using the flute rendition as their AEW entrance music.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for one of the hottest tag teams in pro wrestling moving forward.

What do you think of this exciting Twitter exchange? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far