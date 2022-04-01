Former WWE Superstar to manage Bandido at ROH Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor star Bandido will be accompanied to his ROH World Championship match by former WWE Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero Jr.

The current PWG Champion will be making his first ROH appearance since he had to vacate his ROH World Championship due to contracting COVID-19. This happened just before his scheduled match at the "Final Battle" event in 2021 against current champion Jonathan Gresham.

However, this time, the masked man will have Chavo Guerrero Jr. by his side to motivate him. Guerrero himself will be making his first public appearance since falling out with AEW president Tony Khan. The fallout happened because AEW seemingly looked to release Guerrero during a pre-approved absence to work on the second season of Young Rock.

Since Tony Khan now owns Ring of Honor, it looks as if both Khan and Guerrero have moved on from the incident. However, only time will tell how the situation plays out between the two parties.

Bandido has been very busy already over WrestleMania weekend

The term "WrestleMania Weekend" has become very common in recent years. Wrestling fans around the world look forward to the variety of wrestling shows happening around WrestleMania.

It is also a weekend where non-WWE performers get the opportunity to grab the limelight by wrestling a vast number of matches in a short space of time.

Bandido is one of those performers. Despite having one of the most important matches of his career at Supercard of Honor, the masked man has already wrestled two matches over 'Mania weekend.

He defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show. He also competed in a three-way match for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Flamita and reigning champion Laredo Kid on the same day. Unfortunately for the current PWG Champion, Laredo Kid retained his title.

