Former WWE Superstar has a one word reaction to AEW star's photo with The Usos

AEW star Miro has shared a throwback photo of him posing with The Usos on a social media patform. Taking note of the post, his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) was quick to air her thoughts on the six-year old picture.

The God's favorite Champion had a decade-long stint with WWE, until he was released in 2020 as part of budget cuts stemming from the Pandemic. While he featured in distinct high-profile clashes and storylines, he failed to clinch a world title in the global juggernaut.

Miro and CJ Perry tied the knot in 2016 after several years of dating. The two worked together several times throughout their WWE tenures. While The Redeemer is a top AEW name, the former Lana has been away from wrestling since 2021.

Posting a throwback photograph, the former TNT Champion extended support for The Usos against their high-octane clash with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikao at Money in the Bank. The picture dates back to Survivor Series 2017 ,when there were rumors of them to join forces as a trio.

CJ Perry was impressed with her husband's physique, as indicated by her response:

"Jacked 🔥," quoted Perry.

Source: Instagram

Excitement is on an exponential rise for The Usos's long-awaited battle with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikao. It remains to be seen how the story unfolds ahead.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes