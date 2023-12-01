Former WWE Superstar open to wrestling for AEW

A former WWE Superstar and current AEW producer has spoken about wanting to wrestle again in the latter company. The name in question is Chris Hero.

Hero is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled in the promotion's developmental brand NXT from 2016 until 2020. The latter was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking on the latest edition of AEW Restricted, the 43-year-old star revealed that he wants a run in a Jacksonville-based promotion special.

"I had a couple of conditions, I didn’t want to give up any of the stuff I was doing with West Coast, I wanted to make my return elsewhere before even thinking about doing anything with AEW because if I end up doing something in the ring with AEW, I want it to be as special as possible and not something that’s done for the spontaneous moment of it and then it’s over and it’s done," said Chris Hero.

The former WWE Superstar also revealed that he has been out of the ring for three and a half years.

"The thing is, it’s never that I didn’t want to wrestle for AEW, it’s just I realized how complex and vast the company is. I wouldn’t be satisfied with just doing a one off thing, whoop, I’m here, I’m there. I would prefer to do something with some thought put into it and that builds for the future. Also, I’ve been out of the ring for three and a half years, I gotta get my head right, I gotta get my body right," continued Chris. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW Producer Chris Hero thought he would never wrestle again after being released from WWE

Chris Hero signed with Jacksonville-based promotion in June 2023. Since then, the latter has been working as a producer backstage in the company. The 43-year-old star was released from WWE in 2020.

While speaking with The Masked Man Show, Hero revealed that he thought of never wrestling again after being released by the Stamford-based promotion.

"I never felt like I wasn't going to have another match," Hero said. "There was never a point in me that I thought, 'Well, I'm done.' So that would be why I would get a little irritated when people were like, 'Yeah, he retired...' It just... I got fired during a pandemic," said Chris Hero.

Fans are wondering who Chris Hero should face in his first match in the company.

Do you think the 43-year-old star should face if he wrestles in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

