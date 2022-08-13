"The time has come" - Former WWE Superstar shares a bold message on signing with Tony Khan's promotion

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux took to Twitter to express his joy after making his in-ring debut on AEW on this week's episode of Rampage.

With an imposing physique and a dominating wrestling style, the wrestler is often compared to Brock Lesnar . He was a client of the Beast Incarnate's former advocate Paul Heyman.

On his debut in AEW, Parker took on Sonny Kiss, who competed in his first televised match in two years. Prior to his Rampage debut, the 23-year-old scored some impressive wins on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

After the episode, the Jacksonville-based promotion's president Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially announce the signing. Here is what he wrote:

"After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_is #AllElite!"

Parker himself also posted on the social media platform, sending out a warning to the entire roster. Here is what he wrote:

"THE TIME HAS COME. I AM ALL ELITE."

Why was AEW star Parker Boudreaux released from WWE?

The young talent was signed to WWE in February last year. His introduction garnered a lot of reaction due to his potential and capabilities.

Boudreaux was part of Vince McMahon's revamped NXT 2.0 which got underway in September 2021. His time was cut short by the promotion in April as he was released from NXT 2.0 along with 10 other superstars. He then went on to make appearances for MLW and AEW.

It was speculated that Boudreaux was a victim of the budget cuts due to Covid-19. But it later came to light that the youngster could not match the higher-up's expected level of improvement, which led to his release. It was also reported that the Stamford-based promotion “found something out” about him which has not been brought to public attention.

Once backed to be “The Next Big Thing” in WWE, Boudreaux's career saw a massive downfall when he was let go by the company.

