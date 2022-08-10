"Storyline wrestling is what I want" - Former WWE Superstar on what it would take to potentially join Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

WWE has lost several stars to its biggest competitor, AEW. And during a recent exclusive interview, it seems the promotion could see another star indefinitely jump over.

From 2020 to 2021, AEW became the number one promotion for wrestlers to jump into, as these years became known for numerous shocking debuts. Now that the tide is turning in WWE, does the promotion still seem as promising?

Former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Erick Redbeard (Rowan) recently sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone during Sportskeeda UnSKripted. While Redbeard seemed hesitant to throw his lot in with either promotion, the star clearly has ambitions to return to television wrestling.

"I got no answer to any of these questions. They’re all great questions, but ‘will you’ – but like I said, storyline wrestling is what I want, if the storyline works out in the future for both parties then I’m more than welcome to do it. But, ‘will you sign?’ That’s such a question," Redbeard said. (16:05 onward)

Redbeard was then asked whether or not he kept in touch with AEW after making appearances on the promotion, hinting that there were plans that didn't materialize.

"We kept in contact, possibilities of doing things in the future, may or may not have had things to do that didn’t follow through. But, you know, stuff happens. It’s just has to be the right time or the right place." (16:44 onward)

With Triple H now leading WWE Creative, Redbeard could just decide to take up his "Rowan" character again, but AEW was the last place that respected the talent of the late Mr. Brodie Lee - his real-life friend.

Erick Redbeard declined to lead The Dark Order instead of his former WWE tag team partner, Mr. Brodie Lee

Redbeard first teamed up with Brodie Lee during their initial run with FCW and would form The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt in NXT. During their run together, the duo captured both the NXT and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

However, in an interview on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, Redbeard shot down any speculation that he could sign with AEW to lead The Dark Order.

"That’s Brodie Lee’s legacy. He created that in the short amount of time he was with us and I want him to always be remembered as the leader of that group." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Fans who might be hoping to see Eric Redbeard make a permanent home in AEW will have to set aside all notions of him leading The Dark Order.

Despite this, could he still join the promotion even when WWE seems to finally be enjoying change? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

