"People should know his story" - Former WWE Superstar praises AEW's Satnam Singh

Former WWE star Gurv Sihra had nothing but words of praise for the fresh AEW face, Satnam Singh.

Former NBA player Satnam Singh debuted in AEW earlier this year. On his first appearance, he attacked Samoa Joe after the latter had defeated Minoru Suzuki in a grueling match. This made it clear that Singh had aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal, leading to further confrontations between the giant star and Joe in the subsequent weeks.

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Gurv Sihra expressed his thoughts about the new player in the All Elite scene.

"I am happy for Satnam, a great guy, people should know his story. He comes from, I don’t know what the exact town is in Punjab, but humble beginnings for him too, right? What a story for him. He’s another guy making so many people proud, I am very happy for him.”

So far, Satnam Singh has not featured much in Tony Khan's promotion. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for the Indian star.

Satnam Singh has big goals in AEW

The former NBA player has explicitly stated his ambitious hopes for his run in Tony Khan's promotion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Satnam made it clear that he wants to make it big with the Indian audience through his work in the pro-wrestling business.

"I want to be one of the biggest wrestlers in the world. I want to be next level in India. The next upcoming star. I want to be the wrestler everyone is excited to know about in the coming future. I want to make a big mark in India through AEW."

You can check out the full video here:

With goals this big, fans will surely expect a lot from Satnam Singh. However, only time will tell if he is able to make good on his words.

Edited by Prem Deshpande