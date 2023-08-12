Former WWE Superstar punches ticket to a major title match at AEW All In

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya punched her ticket to the All In event during the latest episode of AEW Rampage and will now be a part of the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship, which will be held in her home country of England.

Saraya beat Skye Blue in a physical match which saw a lot of outside shenanigans from her friends Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The match started off well and featured a lot of good spots and wrestling. Saraya naturally had the upper hand and dominated her opponent but lost control of the match midway.

Skye Blue hit some of her moves on the former WWE SmackDown manager but had the added burden of dealing with Storm and Soho. That proved to be pivotal in the end, as Soho sprayed something in Skye Blue's eyes when the referee was distracted by Toni Storm.

That enabled Saraya to hit her finisher 'Good Night' on her distracted opponent and get the win. She will now join her stablemate Toni Storm to take on Hikaru Shida in a four-way match, with the final member to be confirmed when Britt Baker will take on The Bunny on AEW Dynamite next week.

What did you make of Saraya's win? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee