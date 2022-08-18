"I hate him" - Former WWE Superstar puts Ricky Steamboat on notice after having a physical confrontation on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Angelo Parker didn't hold back on Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat following what transpired on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Parker and his Jericho Appreciation Society teammates had a backstage segment talking about Daniel Garcia. Steamboat barged in and said that the 23-year old should be guided by his opponent earlier, Bryan Danielson.

Chris Jericho didn't appreciate what Steamboat remarked and made it clear that he should not meddle with JAS' business. Parker then tried to add insult to Steamboat but got attacked instead.

Taking to Twitter, Cool Hand didn't exactly like what The Dragon did to him. The former WWE star made it clear that he hates the latter. Parker warned Steamboat that he should be mindful of his own business.

"I never liked Ricky Steamboat. Now I hate him. Mind your business or else," Parker tweeted.

Steamboat made his first ever appearance earlier in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Dragon was the special guest timekeeper in the best 2 out of 3 falls match between Danielson and Garcia.

AEW fans had something to say on former WWE star Angelo Parker's remark to Ricky Steamboat

With that said, Angelo Parker's tweet towards WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat gained traction from fans.

One fan was brutally honest, saying Steamboat wasn't even familiar with Parker.

Contrastingly, another fan wasn't a huge follower of The Dragon and tweeted that Macho Man Randy Savage should've ended him.

Meanwhile, a user made fun of the Jericho Appreciation Society member for getting chopped by the Hall of Famer.

A netizen went all out and said that Cool Hand should defer to The Dragon, especially with the latter being the more accomplished wrestler.

juan @oaklandriderz @TheAngeloParker @AEW @AEW onTV Hatin on Ricky steamboat with a name like cool hand look you ain’t winning no titles anytime soon at least Ricky steamboat had talent and knows how to wrestle and have good matches o wait your some Sports entertainer well I ain’t entertained cool hand next @TheAngeloParker @AEW @AEWonTV Hatin on Ricky steamboat with a name like cool hand look you ain’t winning no titles anytime soon at least Ricky steamboat had talent and knows how to wrestle and have good matches o wait your some Sports entertainer well I ain’t entertained cool hand next https://t.co/r4I7avBFkx

Then, one fan just left an interesting question to Parker regarding what he suffered from Steamboat's hands.

The Dragon certainly made an impression on his AEW debut earlier. It will be interesting to see if there will be more appearances for Steamboat in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

