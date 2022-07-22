"Years later, I wrestled the same man" - Former WWE Superstar recalls watching Stone Cold Steve Austin's match against 51-year-old veteran

Shawn Spears has reflected on his match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite from a year ago. He also recalled watching the latter in action against Stone Cold Steve Austin at a WWE show.

During Jericho's feud against MJF, the former competed in five "Labors of Jericho" bouts with Spears being his first opponent. Le Champion ultimately completed the challenges and defeated Friedman at All Out 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Shawn Spears reminisced about Chris Jericho's Steel Cage Match against Austin and recalled watching it from the crowd, writing:

"The 1st WWE live event I went to saw @IAmJericho (Undisputed Champion) vs. @steveaustinBSR in a Steel Cage. I watched from the other side of the guard rail… Years later, I wrestled the same man for @AEW in a packed house, in a great match that did a great number. Dreams."

Check out Shawn Spears' tweet below:

Spears has been part of The Pinnacle in AEW and has worked closely with MJF. However, much like The Salt of the Earth, The Chairman has also been absent from AEW programming recently. His last match was against Wardlow on an episode of Dynamite prior to Double or Nothing 2022.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently gave his take on Brian Pillman

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brian Pillman were part of a tag team known as The Hollywood Blonds in WCW.

Speaking in a recent exclusive interview with Sporstkeeda Wrestling, Austin opened up about his relationship with Pillman. He also discussed his former tag team partner's toughness both in and out of the ring, as he said the following:

“Cutting edge. He was one of those guys who was out there in front. He was a smaller guy, even going back to his high school, his football days, his college days, the few pro days that he had, Brian was a tough S.O.B. He was a man’s man.”

Watch Stone Cold Steve Austin's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Pillman's son, Brian Pillman Jr., is currently competing in AEW. He is part of The Varsity Blonds, a tag team alongside Griff Garrison.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far