Former WWE Superstar returning to major promotion in 2024

It seems that a former WWE Superstar is already getting their 2024 bookings sorted out, as they have been announced for three events with a major independent promotion.

The star in question is Lio Rush, who has spent time in both WWE and AEW, as well as performing regularly for companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling in 2023.

However, Lio will be making his first appearances for Game Changer Wrestling in almost a year when 2024 rolls around, as the company has announced that he will be a part of three events in January.

Lio last competed for GCW at their "Middle of the Night" event in February 2023 against current AEW star Komander and will appear at their "No Compadre" event on January 12th in Chicago, the "56 Birdz" event in Columbus on January 13th, and the "Look at Me" event in Tampa on January 26th.

No opponents have been announced for Lio Rush at the time of writing, but no matter who he ends up facing, he is certainly going to attempt to steal the show.

A former WWE Superstar recently made their GCW debut

Game Changer Wrestling has firmly established itself as one of the world's premier independent promotions in recent years. They have attracted some of the industry's top stars in recent years, like Jon Moxley, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Will Ospreay.

One person who recently made their debut for GCW was current AEW star and former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo, who took on Joey Janela in the main event of the "Highest in the Room 2" event in Los Angeles on December 9th.

Andrade will appear on two of the shows that Lio Rush will be at (No Compadre and Look at Me, respectively). While he doesn't have an opponent for the latter of the aforementioned events, he will face former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham on the January 12th event.

