Former WWE Superstar returns to end his 613-day streak on AEW Collision

A former WWE Superstar finally made his most anticipated return to singles action on the latest episode of AEW Collision after nearly two years and dominated a recent All Elite signing.

The former WWE star in question is Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black). Malakai is considered one of the most gifted talents in the pro wrestling industry today. The former NXT champion had a decent run in the Stamford-based promotion before his eventual release in 2021.

Black later made his All Elite debut as a singles star before forming The House of Black faction alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Interestingly, Malakai has not wrestled in a singles match on AEW TV ever since June 22, 2022, when he defeated Penta Obscuro on an episode of Dynamite.

Nonetheless, The Dutch Destroyer was set to finally make his anticipated return to the singles competition on the most recent episode of Collision. Malakai Black squared off against Bryan Keith, who was recently announced as the new signing. After dominating Keith during the entire bout, the former WWE star secured the victory.

After the match, Mark Briscoe showed up seeking revenge on House of Black but ended up getting assaulted. Only time will tell where the story goes from here.

