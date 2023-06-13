Former WWE Superstar reveals what he would do if he had as much money as Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan is a billionaire and has more money than most people will ever see in their lifetime. With that in mind, a former WWE Superstar has revealed what he would do if he had the amount of money Khan has.

Tony's father, multi-billionaire Shahid Khan, is the owner of "Flex-N-Gate," the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, the latter two have Tony involved, too. Thanks to his family fortune, Tony Khan has been able to produce top-quality shows for AEW and sign the best wrestlers in the world without many worries.

But if former WWE Superstar EC3 had Khan's money, what would he do with it all? Speaking on "The Wrestling Outlaws," this is what he had to say:

"I just said 'what if? What if we had all this money? If I was inheriting billions of dollars, I'd probably build programs to help to help youth you know, build some type of leadership program or some sort of family unit type of thing, something productive. A charity for firemen or cats that lost their legs, something with some value and purpose... but wrestling's cool too." [6:26-6:55]

EC3 sent Tony Khan an email after the "Brawl Out" incident

Arguably the lowest point in AEW's short history came after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 when CM Punk lashed out at the post-media scrum, which led to the infamous "Brawl-Out" incident with The Elite.

Many were left wondering what Tony Khan thought of the whole situation, leading EC3 to send the AEW president an inspirational message about leadership to try and give him a morale boost.

The former WWE Superstar admitted that the email he sent to Tony wasn't an attempt to become a member of the AEW roster but stated that regardless of his intentions, he never heard back from Khan.

