Former WWE Superstar reveals being "terrified" before meeting AEW star Sting in the locker room

It can be a daunting task walking into your first wrestling locker room, even for the most experienced people, but a former WWE Superstar has admitted that Sting put him at ease when he met him for the first time.

The star in question is Shannon Moore, who got his big break in the business in 1999 when he joined WCW after being hired by Chris Kanyon. He would later become a part of the '3 Count' stable, who were a mainstay of WCW TV during the company's final year of existence.

Speaking to Bryan Asbury on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, Shannon admitted that he was a little terrified when he arrived in WCW for the first time, but an impromptu meeting with Sting put him at ease immediately.

"I remember walking in the first day, almost terrified and walked into the locker room and the first person that greets me is Sting. He jumps out from behind a wall or something and he's like 'Hey kid!' and he's got his bat and he's in full make-up and he's like 'welcome.' I was like 'that's cool thanks' you know what I mean like Sting, I'm a fan of Sting. I was like 'hey man Shannon Moore nice to meet you. I'm happy to be here, I don't know how I'm here but I'm here' and he offered help right up front. That's one thing I remember was, and it continued to like--he always offered help which is incredible." [18:21 - 19:12]

Moore went on to say that WCW had a lot of legends in the locker room, but for what he's done in and out of the ring, combined with his helpful nature towards younger talent, The Icon is someone who should be seen as a role model.

"That's one thing I can say is like there's a handful of people that deserve that legend title, that hall of fame title inside and outside of the ring and Sting I can say is one of those guys. From day one like I'll never forget, and I still get chill bumps like telling the story because like of all people that could be a horrible person, like Sting he has the rights to be that I guess if he wants to, but from day one he totally set the pace of like 'oh wow like that's a role model.'" [19:47 - 20:26]

Another former WWE Superstar thinks there is a perfect place for Sting to retire this year

The WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled in five different decades, held world championships all over the world, and has done virtually everything that there is to do in the business.

This is why a lot of people are talking about the possibility of The Icon hanging up his boots for good in the near future, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that AEW has the perfect stage to do it this year.

☠️Santos Wrestling PTY☠️ @LuchaSantospty

Contra quién crees que debe ser el último combate (retiro) de Sting para que sea memorable? 🤔 (No importa de que empresa sea)

#aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0u2ZbyhapW Pregunta:Contra quién crees que debe ser el último combate (retiro) de Sting para que sea memorable? 🤔 (No importa de que empresa sea)

The stage would be the All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 27, a venue The Icon has never wrestled at. But if a retirement match was placed on the card, it would give Steve Borden the send-off he rightfully deserves, given what he's done for professional wrestling.

Who do you think should retire The Icon? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Developmentally Speaking" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.