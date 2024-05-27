Former WWE Superstar's 84-day title reign comes to an end at AEW Double or Nothing

A top AEW star defeated a former WWE Superstar and ended his nearly three-month reign. The star whose 84-day title reign ended is Roderick Strong.

Strong defeated Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at Revolution pay-per-view. Since then, he has defended the titles against stars like Kyle O'Reilly and many others. He held the title for more than two months.

On the other side, The Aerial Assassin has also been on an incredible run and is winning matches left and right. At Dynasty pay-per-view, he defeated one of the all-time greats, Bryan Danielson, by hitting the vicious Tiger Driver move, which almost injured The American Dragon. Later, Will revealed that he would not be using the maneuver in the future.

After winning a Casino Gauntlet Match and earning the right to challenge for the AEW International Championship, Ospreay set his eyes on the singles championship opportunity at Double or Nothing.

The bout saw hard-hitting action from both the competitors. At one point, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett also got involved in the match. Also, Don Callis advised the star to use the Tiger Driver, but he didn't execute it. After several close calls and Stormbreaker, he defeated The Messiah of The Backbreaker to win the title.

It will be interesting to see how Roderick Strong redeems himself after losing the championship. Also, Ospreay winning the International Championship has opened up many potential stellar matches for the future.

