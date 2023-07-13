Former WWE Superstar's son loses on AEW debut

The tiebreaker between the head-to-head matchup of Swerve Strickland and the son of former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne, Nick Wayne took place recently. The third installment of this incredible matchup saw Nick's debut in AEW, but this did not go as expected.

Before this matchup, former WWE star, Swerve Strickland has been dropping constant warnings to Wayne for their match, and he did not hold back on his word. The match was as great as advertised, and every single second of it was pure action. Due to the history between the two, it was counter after counter, and it seemed that they had every move scouted.

Wayne came close to his first win after hitting his finisher, Wayne's World. But great ring awareness from the leader of the Mogul Affiliates saw him place his foot on the bottom rope before the three counts. The window of opportunity for Wayne quickly closed, as Strickland gained momentum. The former WWE NXT star wore him down, and hit the JML Driver to win the match.

Impressive debut coming from Nick Wayne, but like Swerve has said, he really put him to the test. While his career starts with a blemish, the young prodigy has proven he can go toe to toe with the top stars of AEW.

