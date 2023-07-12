"It's time for you to grow up" - Ex-WWE star sends a warning to 18-year-old Nick Wayne ahead of AEW debut

AEW Superstar Swerve Strickland sent a warning to Nick Wayne ahead of their bout this week on Dynamite. This marks Wayne's AEW debut and a way to settle the score with someone he has faced several times in the ring.

Swerve and Wayne have met in the ring twice to date, both being in DEFY Wrestling. The first was back in Feb of 2022, with the Realest One taking the win, and here he began to keep his eye on Wayne. Over a year later, the two would face each other once more, but this time Nick Wayne would shockingly take the win. This week's AEW Dynamite marks the third installment of the head-to-head battle between these two must-see stars.

Posting on Twitter, the leader of the Mogul Affiliates shared his roughly two-minute message for young Nick Wayne. He warned the young wrestler that he is now in the big leagues and that it was time for him to grow up and take his place.

"The time has come Nick Wayne. It's time for you to grow up and be a man now, cause you're in a man's world in the pro wrestling industry. [0:18-0:25]

However, all that warning ends, as Strickland made a direct statement, saying that not only was he gonna test Wayne in his first match for the promotion, but he was also going to break him.

"It's gonna be magic, and I hope you know you gonna live up to the test, 'cause I'm gonna test you. Matter of fact, Imma break you." [1:39-1:53]

Swerve Strickland shares graphic reminder for AEW star making his debut

For his birthday last July 10th, the former NXT North American Champion gave a very peculiar gift to Nick Wayne as he turned 18. This was a scene in their last match for DEFY Wrestling back in April, showing a bloodied-up Wayne being held by Swerve for all to see with a very simple caption.

"18."

For the fans that know the young prodigy, the excitement is very high, and he gets to face Swerve Strickland of all in his debut match. Although he immediately has a big obstacle in his way, this will be a great experience for Wayne, who has a long career ahead.

