Former WWE Superstar's son will officially sign AEW contract in the coming weeks

Nick Wayne, the youngest in-ring wrestler in history will be offered a contract by AEW. The son of former WWE superstar Buddy Wayne is set to finally make his debut on the promotion.

The promotion will soon add a young, one-of-a-kind talent, who if developed can become a big name in All Elite Wrestling. Despite his young age, he has already taken on the likes of Will Ospreay for other promotions and he has often appeared on the independent circuit.

Nick Wayne was offered a contract early last year by AEW superstar Darby Allin. This was after his match on DEFY wrestling when he beat Christopher Daniels. Since then, many eyes are on the young superstar including Swerve Strickland. Swerve wanted to face Wayne once again after losing to him and has volunteered to be his first opponent the moment he steps foot in AEW.

When Wayne was offered the contract last year, he was not eligible yet to legally compete for the promotion, as he was underage. He was working under something similar to an "internship" or "apprenticeship" for the promotion. However, now he is of legal age, and can now work on the logistics of his contract.

Nick Wayne on being the youngest superstar to be signed with AEW

At 16, Nick Wayne was the youngest superstar to be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling. He received this contract early last year on the fifth-anniversary show of DEFY wrestling. Even if he accepted this, he needs to wait till he turns 18 to be able to compete in the promotion.

While talking to Andrew Thompson, the young superstar talked about his thoughts on his future AEW career, which starts in a few months. He mentions that he's simply working to prepare himself for that milestone.

"Man, it feels so crazy [to be signed to AEW]. Just hearing people tell me the title, like, ‘The youngest wrestler ever signed to All Elite Wrestling.’ It sounds so crazy. That’s another thing I’d love to talk about and put in the book one day. But man, just from now until I’m 18 years old, we got about a year-and-a-half left. I’m just working as hard as I can right now so the day I turn 18, I’m ready to go, I look the part. My talent in the ring is crisp, you know? Just working to be the best version of myself," said Wayne. [H/T POST Wrestling]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Per BodyslamNet:

He’ll officially sign in the coming weeks when he turns 18 (on Monday, July 10th) and is expected to make his debut that same week. Nick Wayne graduated high school earlier this week, ticking off one box regarding conditions on his AEW contract.Per BodyslamNet:He’ll officially sign in the coming weeks when he turns 18 (on Monday, July 10th) and is expected to make his debut that same week. Nick Wayne graduated high school earlier this week, ticking off one box regarding conditions on his AEW contract.Per BodyslamNet:He’ll officially sign in the coming weeks when he turns 18 (on Monday, July 10th) and is expected to make his debut that same week. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/iVPeNUOILW

Another second-generation superstar will get a chance to make a name for himself on the big stage. With all he has done on the independent circuit, the possibilities for Nick Wayne are endless.

How excited are you for Nick Wayne's debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes