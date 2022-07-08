"I didn't finish the job" - Former WWE Superstar's stablemate puts Jon Moxley on notice after AEW Dynamite

Brody King has put Jon Moxley on notice following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of this week's show, Malakai Black's stablemate was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the interim AEW World Championship. He earned himself a title shot by winning the Royal Rampage match on last week's edition of Rampage.

Taking to Twitter, King quoted a photo of him hitting Moxley with the cannonball. He also put the Blackpool Combat Club member on notice after an incredible individual performance from both stars.

"I didnt finish the job… But I’m sure Mox woke up this morning knowing he was in one hell of a fight last night. Back to to grindstone we go. Iron sharpens Iron." wrote King.

Check out Brody King's tweet below:

Moxley captured the interim AEW World Championship by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This was his first title defense since he recently competed in the Blood and Guts match against the Jericho Appreciation Society on last week's Dynamite.

What happened with Brody King after Jon Moxley defeated him to retain the interim AEW World Championship?

After Brody King's hard-fought loss to Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite, he was consoled by his fellow House of Black stablemate, Malakai Black. However, as the duo were on their way out of the arena, Darby Allin and Sting made their way down to the ramp.

Allin, who was the final superstar King eliminated in the Royal Rampage match, extended his hand and offered a handshake to the House of Black member. However, he refused to shake the former TNT Champion's hand and walked down the tunnel with Black.

This occurred after the cameras had stopped filming and Dynamite went off the air. The short back-and-forth exchange ended with Allin's music being played around the arena.

Brody King certainly showed that he can handle the spotlight this week, it will be interesting to see if he is given a more prominent spot in the main event picture moving forward.

