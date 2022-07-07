Watch: What happened with Sting and popular star after AEW Dynamite went off the air

After this week's AEW Dynamite went off the air, Darby Allin and Sting came face-to-face with the duo of Brody King and Malakai Black.

Following King's unsuccessful attempt at winning the interim AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, Black made his way out to the ring to console his fallen House of Black stablemate.

As the duo was about to exit, Allin showed respect to King, offering him a handshake. However, he simply walked down the tunnel along with his faction leader.

Check out the interaction between all four men below:

King became the #1 contender for the interim AEW World Championship on last week's episode of Rampage. He won the Royal Rampage match by last emphatically eliminating Allin.

With Moxley now in the House of Black's rear view, Malakai and co. are expected to shift their focus towards Miro.

On this week's Dynamite, The Redeemer cut a promo on the man who sprayed black mist into his eyes during the first-ever All Atlantic Championship Match at Forbidden Door.

What happened in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite?

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended the interim AEW World Championship against Brody King in a hard-fought, physical battle.

It could very well be said that the closest King came to winning the title on the night was when he locked in a chokehold of his own on Moxley, who nearly passed out.

However, this led to the turning point of the match, with Moxley hitting a Paradigm Shift on the challenger and locking in the bulldog choke. King eventually faded and the Blackpool Combat Club member emerged victorious, retaining the interim world title for the very first time.

Mox defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to win the interim world title in the first place.

