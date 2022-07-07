AEW Dynamite Results: 2 title matches, New champion crowned, WWE legend destroyed, Former world champion makes singles debut

This week's AEW Dynamite featured two big title matches. We also had a women's tag-team match on the card, as well as Gunn Club and The Acclaimed in action. We also had former ROH World Champion Rush making his singles debut.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the AEW Dynamite results:

Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow [Street fight for the AEW TNT Chamoionship]

Dan Lambert had a number of guys with him at ringside, along with Ethan Page. Inside the ring, it was all Wardlow early on, but Scorpio Sky got back in with a low blow before tossing him into the steel steps at ringside. Back in the ring, Scorpio Sky hammered Wardlow with right hands in the corner. Mr. Mayhem broke out but ended up going shoulder-first into the corner after Sky sidestepped him.

Scorpio Sky went for a superplex, but Wardlow pushed him off and hit a Swanton Bomb as the fans exploded. The latter went to set up a powerbomb, and Lambert's guys hit the ring. Wardlow made short work of them, but Sky blindsided him with a belt shot but only go a two-count off it.

Lambert got on the apron again, but Sky crashed into him, taking him out of the equation. Wardlow then hit Scorpio Sky with the Powerbomb Symphony, three powerbombs on this instance, to win the TNT Championship.

Result: Wardlow def. Scorpio Sky

MATCH RATING: B

Tony Nese and Mark Sterling were backstage. Sterling wanted to start a class action lawsuit to get Swerve out of AEW and approached Keith Lee to sign his petition. Lee promptly refused and walked away.

Matt Hardy confronts Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage was out next with Luchasaurus. Cage took the mic and immediately took a shot at the fans. He then went on to address why Luchasaurus decided to align with him. Before Christian could get any more words out, Matt Hardy's music hit.

Matt Hardy ran down Christian Cage on the mic before saying that Jungle Boy was his friend. Hardy said that Christian had screwed Jungle Boy, and no one deserved that. Captain Charisma replied that Matt's claims were making Jeff Hardy sound like the sober one. Matt Hardy replied that Christian wanted to use Luchasaurus to make as much big money as he could, a mistake Matt had made himself with the HFO.

Christian accused Matt of riding his brothers coattails for one last run before saying he was an embarrassment to his family. He added that Matt was now out in the ring to be closer to Christian Cage.

Luchasaurus then took Matt Hardy out with a headbutt before taking the beating out to ringside. The big man then chokeslammed Matt Hardy through the announcer's table at ringside.

The Butcher and The Blade vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

The match ended up being back and forth for the most part, with both teams coming close to winning on a number of occasions. Keith Lee got the better of The Butcher early on, forcing him out to ringside. The big man almost grabbed a chair in frustration. The Blade calmed him down, and tagged in along with Swerve Strickland.

Keith Lee and Swerve ended up picking up the win after hitting The Blade with the Swerve In Your Glory.

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def. The Butcher and The Blade

Match rating: B-

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs came out to confront Swerve and Keith Lee, telling them that they were not happy with them and wanted to prove that they were the best tag team in AEW. The Young Bucks' music hit.

The Bucks claimed they were the best tag team in AEW because they held the tag-team gold and were ready to prove it next week in a three-way title match.

Eddie Kingston was out next in the ring with Tony Schiavone. Kingston congratulated Wardlow for his win earlier on in the night. He then called out Chris Jericho, saying that he hadn't had the chance to taste his blood at Blood And Guts.

Jericho then appeared on the screen from the parking area. We then saw Tay Conti slam a car door onto the hand of Kingston's close friend Ruby Soho, leaving her in a heap before the JAS made their exit.

The Dark Order were out next and Negative One was with them. The show was taking place from the late Brodie Lee's hometown of Rochester, N.Y., and The Dark Order took the opportunity to say they are here to stay. Evil Uno wanted Negative One to have a few words, but QT Marshall interrupted.

QT wanted to wrestle Negative One, but Hangman Page's music hit. Hangman took QT out with a right hand before Evil Uno sent him into the ring, where Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10 finished him off.

Negative One then took the mic and said that he wouldn't pin QT now but wait till he was older.

Penta vs. Rush on AEW Dynamite

Rush made his singles AEW debut next as he took on Penta. The latter with a strong start to the match, but Rush soon took control. We were briefly distracted by Jose, the assistant, and Alex Abrahantes getting into a brawl at ringside.

Meanwhile, Rush was still in control inside the ring as he locked in a side headlock. Back from the commercial break, Penta turned it around and hit Rush with the double knees. Penta and Rush traded headbutts, and both men went down.

Penta hit back with a cutter followed by a Package Piledriver. Andrade helped Rush get his foot on the rope from ringside. With the referee distracted, Rush low-blowed Penta and took off his mask before rolling him up for the win.

Result: Rush def. Penta

MATCH RATING: B-

Tony Nese and Mark Sterling approached Orange Cassidy and Best Friends backstage. Sterling wanted Orange to sign his petition to get Swerve, the man who had eliminated Orange Cassidy from the Rampage Rumble last week, out of AEW.

Orange refused as Danhausen intervened. Instead, we will get Nese vs. Cassidy on AEW Rampage.

Gunn Club and The Acclaimed vs. Fuego Del Sol, Leon Ruff, and Bear Country on AEW Dynamite

Austin Gunn and Fuego Del Sol started things off. The Gunns and The Acclaimed took control of the match early, with Bowens tagging in and going after Fuego. Fuego hit back with the Tornado DDT, forcing him to tag out.

Bear Bronson came in on the hot tag and took out Austin Gunn. Gunn tagged Bowens back in, and he sent Bear Bronson face-first into the mat. Bowens tagged Platinum Max, who was hit the flying elbow drop. Austin Gunn had already made the blind tag and ended up making the cover for the win.

Result: Gunn Club and The Acclaimed def. Fuego Del Sol, Leon Ruff, and Bear Country

MATCH RATING: B-

The Acclaimed were not happy with The Gunns for stealing the pin. They got into a physical altercation that Billy Gunn broke up. Gunn ended up siding with his sons and taking out Max Caster with a clothesline and Bowens with the Famouser.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite

Marina Shafir and Toni Storm started things off for their respective teams. Shafir looked strong early, but Toni Storm soon took her down, grounding the former MMA fighter temporarily. Thunder Rosa tagged in and hit snap mare before locking in a chin lock.

The heels turned things around and isolated Toni Storm in their corner, trading tags and working the former WWE and STARDOM star over in their corner. Thunder Rosa came in on the hot tag and went right after Nyla Rose with elbows and chops.

Nyla hit back with an Uranage. Toni Storm came back in and took out Shafir with a hip attack. Thunder Rosa then hit Shafir with the Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

Result: Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa def. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

MATCH RATING: B

The Baddies were backstage with Tony Schiavone. Jade was not in a good mood and asked Stokely Hathaway what went down with Leila Grey last week. Stokely said if there could be an interim world champion, they could have an interim baddie called on Leila Grey again, who offered Jade a handshake.

Jade wasn't too thrilled and told Stokely Hathaway that it would be on him if Leila Grey messed up.

We were backstage with Daniel Garcia. Garcia called out ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and challenged him to a match at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

FTR challenged The Briscoes to a rematch for the ROH Tag Team Championships at Death Before Dishonor.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King [for the interim AEW World Championship]

Brody King with a right hand as soon as the bell rang, taking Moxley down. King had the size and power advantage, and it showed early on. The champion fought back, and the match headed out to ringside. Moxley went for a piledriver, but King sent Mox crashing into the mat before tossing him into the timekeeper's area.

Back in the ring, Moxey locked in a leglock, trying to ground Brody King. Mox went after the knee, but King hit back, using his power advantage. King draped his knee around Moxley's neck, choking the champ against the middle rope. A nasty chop took Moxley down.

The champion hit back with chops of his own in the corner before biting King across the face and following it up with a superplex. Moxley tried to lock in the bulldog choke, but King powered back to his feet. Moxley hit a Dragon Suplex instead but only got a two-count. Moxley then stomped at Brody King before both men started hitting each other with forearms.

King took Moxley down with a lariat and followed it up with a piledriver for a nearfall. Brody King went for a chokehold of his own. King then hit a running cannonball in the corner but only got a two-count. Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift but couldn't get the cover.

Instead, Moxley hit king with elbow strikes before locking in the bulldog choke. King faded, and Jon Moxley retained the title in his first defense.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Brody King

MATCH RATING: A

