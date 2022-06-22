Former WWE Tag Team Champion says Chris Jericho gave him "some of the best matches"

AEW star Matt Sydal recently paid tribute to Chris Jericho on social media as he reacted to their old match from WWE.

Sydal competed in WWE as Evan Bourne from 2008 until his release on June 12, 2014. Afterward, he competed in several promotions, including Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and IMPACT, before debuting in AEW at All Out 2020.

On Twitter, the WrestlingInc page posted a highlight from Sydal's match against Jericho in the WWE Fatal 4-Way 2010 event. The former was seen hitting his finisher Air Bourne on the back of the latter.

The AEW star retweeted the clip and praised The Wizard, saying that the latter gave him some of the best matches of his career:

"Jericho gave me some of the best matches of my life!" Sydal tweeted.

For those unaware, it was an impromptu bout after Jericho cut a promo, challenging Sydal. The Wizard nailed his Code Breaker during the match, but Sydal kicked out. In the end, as shown in the tweet, Sydal hit his finisher on Jericho for the win.

Fans reacted to Matt Sydal and Chris Jericho's WWE match

The Twitter world quickly chimed in on the Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne) vs. Chris Jericho match at Fatal 4-Way 2010. Judging by their replies, fans definitely remember the 2010 bout as they had various reactions.

This fan couldn't hide his amazement at Sydal, especially his finisher.

Meanwhile, this user said the AEW star could join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

This fan replied sarcastically and was pretending to be shocked upon learning that Sydal was Evan Bourne.

However, this user still can't fathom Sydal's kick-out from Jericho's Code Breaker finisher.

Pabllesson @pabllesson @MattSydal I still can not believe you kicked out of the codebreaker!! @MattSydal I still can not believe you kicked out of the codebreaker!!

Finally, a fan just emphatically declared the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion to be a G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time):

Sydal is currently competing on Dark and Dark: Elevation, and his last match resulted in a win against QT Marshall on the latter show. Meanwhile, Jericho is set to appear at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a trios match.

He will be teaming up with Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki against Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta. It remains to be seen if Jericho and Sydal will face each other in an AEW ring in the future.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far