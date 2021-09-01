Former WWE superstar says his match with Chris Jericho could lead to signing with AEW 

WCW legend Juventud Guerrera recently stated that his match with Chris Jericho was the beginning of a hopeful fruitful relationship with AEW.

Speaking with The Wrestling Inc, Juventud Guerrera discussed numerous topics, including his first appearance in AEW. The WCW legend stated that his match with Chris Jericho received critical acclaim from the company's higher-ups, and it could be the first step towards working some more matches down the road.

Guerrera further added that he's been hitting the gym lately and is confident of hanging in with young AEW stars:

“No, I don’t think so. I think they were really happy with my performance. I had a good relationship with everybody there. I think this was just the first step, the beginning. I see a lot of guys there working for a while, for a year or so, before they get signed. That’s the story of many of the wrestlers there. Lets see what happens. I’m back in the gym, I’m healthy and focused. I feel pretty good to be doing something with the young talents, especially with Andrade and Lucha Brothers and now Chavo also there," Juventud Guerrera said.

Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera w/MJF on commentary

1,206,000 viewers and 641,000 in 18-49



Most Watched part of the show by both Male & Female 18-34 year olds #AEWDynamite #AEW #AEWHomecoming #AEWratings @RefAubrey pic.twitter.com/8MsJBHB1ih — Daniel (@DannyDiaz60) August 6, 2021

MJF handpicked Juventud Guerrera as Chris Jericho's third laborer as part of the 'Five Labor of Jericho' storyline. It was a nostalgic feeling for die-hard wrestling fans to witness a clash between two former WCW stars, given their enormous history from back in the day.

Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera put on a hellacious encounter that saw Le Champion defeat his arch-rival by delivering a jaw-dropping Judas effect from the top rope.

Many assumed Juventud Guerrera's appearance in AEW to be a "one-off." However, the WCW legend's recent comments suggest that he is preparing for a brief stint with Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

Chris Jericho will have an uphill task at AEW All Out

The former WWE superstar could hang up his boots this weekend!

The long-running rivalry between MJF and Chris Jericho will finally settle at AEW All Out when both men collide in a singles match. The Demo God has also put his career on the line if he fails to defeat Mr. Friedman.

MJF currently holds two victories over Chris Jericho in AEW. It remains to be seen whether the Pinnacle leader will repeat the magic again or not.

.@IAmJericho puts it all on the line in one FINAL FIGHT against @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut this Sunday, Sept. 5 at 8e/5p LIVE on Pay-Per-View. If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again!

Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (Internationally), & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/wtAtGB2tFo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

