Former WWE Superstar says recent AEW match will inspire a new generation of wrestlers

A former WWE Superstar has weighed in with his thoughts on a recent AEW match, and believes that it could be the catalyst for people outside of the business to turn around and give wrestling a shot.

The match in question is the IWGP United States Championship match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event on June 25, which is firmly in the running when it comes to match of the year contenders.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, recent AEW recruit Chris Hero believes that in five years time, there will be people in locker rooms all over the world that will use Ospreay/Omega II as the match that got them into wrestling, and in turn, gave them the push to become wrestlers themselves.

"It's like you just had that Ospreay vs. Omega match, right? There are polarizing thoughts in it, but I guarantee there will be wrestlers that broke into the business, you know, five years from now that, that is the match that they saw that made and think, f**k, I want to do this. We're not even talking about the wrestlers that are in the locker rooms. Now, we're talking about the wrestlers that are going to be in the locker rooms, that will be main eventing shows and opening shows, and coming up with new characters and concepts that we probably aren't hip enough to understand yet. Still, we're going to try; we're going to try." (H/T Fightful)

Before Forbidden Door, their first match from Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January was already considered one of the best matches of the year, but will they round out their trilogy before the end of the year? Only time will tell!

Could fans get to see Chris Hero wrestle in AEW?

Speaking of men who have had many "match of the year" contender matches, Chris Hero hasn't wrestled since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Hero is often regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of the 21st century, especially for his work on the independent circuit. But could he wrestle in AEW one day? Tony Khan is certainly trying to make it happen!

Responding to a fan on Twitter who suggested that Hero should be the Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partner for the third-ever "Blood and Guts" match on July 19, Tony Khan admitted that he is "chipping away" at the former WWE Superstar.

Chris Hero is currently acting as a producer and coach backstage in All Elite Wrestling at the time of writing, but given the history he has with stars like The Elite, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley, Hero's inclusion isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Would you like to see Chris Hero wrestle in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

