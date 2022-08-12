Former WWE Superstar seemingly open to replacing MJF with CM Punk in top AEW faction

Dax Harwood is willing to form a faction alongside CM Punk after assisting Wardlow on this week's AEW Dynamite.

At Battle of the Belts III, Jay Lethal was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the TNT Championship. In the aftermath of the match, Satnam Singh choke slammed Wardlow through a table.

Harwood and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, evened up the odds for Wardlow this past Wednesday, as the trio took the fight to Lethal, Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

In a recent tweet, Harwood claimed that he was open to adding Punk to the newly reunited Pinnacle. His response can be seen below:

The Pinnacle was originally formed by MJF in AEW. The group consisted of Shawn Spears, Wardlow, FTR, and Tully Blanchard and was mostly known for their feud with The Inner Circle.

However, in recent months, Wardlow and MJF have gone their separate paths, with the former finally starting to shine on his own. Whereas, The Salt of the Earth has been absent from AEW programming for months.

Interestingly enough, Punk also defeated MJF in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022 after an assist from Mr. Mayhem himself.

Fan reactions to Dax Harwood's tweet regarding CM Punk joining their group

In response to Dax Harwood's tweet, fans seemed quite hyped up regarding the idea of a potential faction featuring FTR, Wardlow, and CM Punk.

However, a few people on Twitter claimed that MJF wouldn't be pleased with Dax and Cash Wheeler's decision. One fan even suggested the idea of a feud between the newly formed Pinnacle and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Punk made his return in the closing segment of this week's Dynamite and took the fight to The Jericho Appreciation Society.

The reigning lineal AEW World Champion then came face-to-face with Jon Moxley following the latter's successful title defense against Chris Jericho. The feud between Punk and Moxley already seems to have begun.

