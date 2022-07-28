Former WWE Superstar seemingly takes a jibe at Tony Khan's AEW after long-running snub

Former WWE star Dax Harwood took to social media to seemingly take a swipe at AEW, especially its tag team rankings.

Harwood, along with Cash Wheeler, last wrestled at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor last Saturday, July 23. FTR outlasted The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a two-out-of-three falls bout to successfully retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

Aside from those titles, the former WWE team also holds the AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Championship. They are currently number one in the tag-team rankings of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, FTR hasn't received their AEW World Tag Team Championship shots despite being the top contender. Taking to Twitter, Harwood brought up the rankings to remind the company and everyone who's really next in line for the titles.

"Speaking of…," Harwood tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier on Dynamite, current champions Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) was attacked by Josh Woods and Tony Nese separately to seemingly tease a title match. It will be interesting to see how that situation will affect FTR's chances for tag team gold.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen here.

Fans reacted on former WWE star Dax Harwood's recent tweet about AEW's tag-team rankings

Dax Harwood's latest reminder of FTR being number one in the tag-team rankings garnered some responses from Twitter netizens.

A fan stated that the third-ranked team should be removed from the list. Earlier, Powerhouse Hobbs turned on Ricky Starks after the latter lost his FTW Championship to HOOK.

Meanwhile, this user took a shot at current champions Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland). The netizen claimed the duo might possibly be going to defend their titles against Tony Nese and ROH's Josh Woods instead of the number one-ranked FTR.

BEARDofSARCASM @Beardofsarcasm @DaxFTR Naw, they aint gonna defend against the long time #1 ranked team, its gonna be against a jobber and a guy that just showed up, being paired together for the first time 🙄 @DaxFTR Naw, they aint gonna defend against the long time #1 ranked team, its gonna be against a jobber and a guy that just showed up, being paired together for the first time 🙄

This fan hilariously suggested himself as a belt carrier should the former WWE duo add the AEW Tag Team Titles to their collection:

Beardquist. @LeighDx13 @DaxFTR If you need someone to carry around some titles during your entrance when you win them and have four Tag Team championships just let me know @DaxFTR If you need someone to carry around some titles during your entrance when you win them and have four Tag Team championships just let me know 😂

A follower boldly stated that The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were doing everything to stay away from FTR, which Harwood agreed with.

Matthew @SnubTheCardinal @DaxFTR The Bucks keep finding a way to duck you guys. @DaxFTR The Bucks keep finding a way to duck you guys.

Another user slammed AEW's ranking system:

The poop man @Thepoopman18 @DaxFTR This is the problem with the ranking system like obviously ftr should have the title shot but it seems that won’t happen till all out which makes sense but makes the ranking system look stupid @DaxFTR This is the problem with the ranking system like obviously ftr should have the title shot but it seems that won’t happen till all out which makes sense but makes the ranking system look stupid

FTR has been at the top of the tag team rankings for months now, with Harwood and Wheeler constantly reminding AEW about it. It remains to be seen when FTR will get their tag team title shot, which they previously held in 2020.

What are your thoughts on former WWE star Dax Harwood bringing up the AEW Tag Team rankings once again? Drop off your thoughts in the comments section below.

