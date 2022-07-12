Former WWE Superstar seemingly teases challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks may have a formidable challenge waiting for them, based on a former WWE Superstar's tweet.

The duo of Matt and Nick Jackson first became the AEW Tag Team Champions back in November 2020, when they defeated FTR at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Later on, The Lucha Bros defeated them for the title after a commendable reign of 302 days.

It was only in June 2022 that the AEW EVPs regained their titles in a ladder match against Jurassic Express. This made them the first-ever tag team in the promotion to secure the AEW Tag Team Championship twice.

It seems the former WWE stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are ready for their revenge on The Bucks. Harwood recently took to Twitter to post a picture of the AEW tag team rankings. The list showed that FTR is currently the number one contender for a tag title match against the champions.

While FTR is certainly on a roll right now, The Bucks can hardly be considered easy opponents. Only time will tell if Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have what it takes to defeat arguably their toughest opponents in the company.

Fans were very excited about a potential AEW match between Young Bucks and the former WWE tag team

Given that FTR and The Young Bucks are considered two of the finest tag teams in the pro-wrestling industry today, a potential match between them has fans highly excited.

Surprisingly, most fans are rooting for the WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions to win the titles.

Jared Searcy @Searcy306 @DaxFTR Sooner rather than later, The Bucks are going to have to pay the Piper. @DaxFTR Sooner rather than later, The Bucks are going to have to pay the Piper.

C:Real - 7⭐FTR🖐️✌️ @attalias22 @DaxFTR FTR beat AEW tag champs the Lucha Bros in October 2021 for the AAA belts and have not lost a title match since (they pinned Cash when Dax was legal). To be the man, you've got to beat the man. FTR are the true lineal AEW tag team champions. @DaxFTR FTR beat AEW tag champs the Lucha Bros in October 2021 for the AAA belts and have not lost a title match since (they pinned Cash when Dax was legal). To be the man, you've got to beat the man. FTR are the true lineal AEW tag team champions.

PDP @PDP2600



Top Guys over SVPs all day. @DaxFTR Sometimes it feels like FTR has won more tag titles in than the Bucks have defended the AEW belts in the same period(s) of time.Top Guys over SVPs all day. @DaxFTR Sometimes it feels like FTR has won more tag titles in than the Bucks have defended the AEW belts in the same period(s) of time.Top Guys over SVPs all day.

Kelly Jean (❤️FTR) @KellyJ86FTRfan @DaxFTR First of all the Young bucks may have those titles but they aren’t on top FTR is on top! Bucks days are numbered with those until Cash and Dax decide to TAKE them back @DaxFTR First of all the Young bucks may have those titles but they aren’t on top FTR is on top! Bucks days are numbered with those until Cash and Dax decide to TAKE them back

The Young Bucks have a three-way tag team title match against Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve in Our Glory this week on Dynamite. Fans must stay tuned to see if the belts change hands on Wednesday night.

