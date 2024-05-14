Former WWE Superstar seemingly teases joining The Young Bucks

A former WWE Superstar has seemingly teased joining the Young Bucks. The Jackson brothers are currently one of the most talked about teams in wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Adam Cole. Like the Bucks, he is a former WWE star, having spent his time there, primarily in NXT. He was also the top champion of the brand. He moved to AEW in 2021 and is currently out of action due to an ankle injury.

Cole took to Instagram to post stories from his time as the leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In those videos, he was seen with the Young Bucks. Given that he is a heel now, joining the EVPs of AEW to run a riot in the company cannot be counted out.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Cole is currently the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom, which comprises Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow.

Adam Cole praised the Young Bucks

The 2022 Men's Owen Hart Cup winner sang the praises of the Young Bucks in what can be seen as another hint that he could join them soon. After posting videos with them from the past, he posted on Twitter to show his support.

Cole replied to a post from Matt and Nick, writing that they did more for the current generation than they are given credit for.

“You’ve done more for the current gen that you never get credit for. Just remember…you changed the world. ♥️,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what could happen once he makes his long-awaited return from injury. Joining the Bucks would not be a surprise now that he has dropped hints more than once with his posts on social media.

If he joins them, the Bucks will be one of the most feared teams in AEW, given that they are already the de facto leaders in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback