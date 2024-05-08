"You changed the world" - AEW star pens heartfelt note to The Young Bucks following fan's tear-jerking tribute

A top AEW star recently wrote a touching note for The Young Bucks in response to a fan's emotional tribute. The talent in question is Adam Cole.

The Bucks and Cole have been long-time peers in the wrestling business, having worked together as allies and as rivals at different phases of their careers. The AEW EVPs notably introduced and later ejected The Panama City Playboy into and from the Bullet Club in ROH prior to Cole's run in NXT. The stars were then reunited as part of The Elite when Cole made his AEW debut in September 2021.

A user took to X/Twitter to post a video offering a retrospective glance at the career of The Bucks across promotions like ROH, NJPW, and AEW, which they had a hand in establishing. Cole responded to the video by crediting Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for their contributions to the current landscape of wrestling.

"You’ve done more for the current gen that you never get credit for. Just remember…you changed the world♥," wrote Cole.

The Young Bucks are seemingly taking control of AEW

The Young Bucks fulfilled their goal of becoming three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating FTR at Dynasty 2024, courtesy of an assist from a returning Jack Perry. On the episode of Dynamite following the pay-per-view, The Scapegoat met with Tony Khan in the ring, seemingly to make amends and asking to be reinstated.

Although Khan complied with Perry's request, the former Jungle Boy stunned fans at Daily's Place by punching the company's head in the stomach. This prompted Kazuchika Okada and The Bucks to rush to the ring seemingly to aid Khan. However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson turned on the All Elite Wrestling President and drilled him with a TK Driver.

On Dynamite the following week, Kenny Omega made his return to AEW. The Cleaner called out his former stablemates before he was confronted by his old rival Okada, and then blindsided by Perry, who hit Omega in his torso with a steel chair. The Bucks once again teased helping their former trios partner before delivering an EVP trigger on Omega.

The Elite would continue their attack on The Best Bout Machine in the backstage area, pushing him off of a stretcher. Notably, Omega has been recovering from a life-threatening diverticulitis infection since December 2023.

Omega is scheduled to appear on the upcoming May 8, 2024 episode of Dynamite to make an announcement. With Tony Khan working remotely, it remains to be seen what carnage The Young Bucks will potentially bring upon the AEW roster.