The Young Bucks share a three-word message to an AEW fan's post ahead of Dynamite

The Young Bucks took to social media to share a three-word message in response to a fan's post ahead of AEW Dynamite.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson played a fundamental role in the creation of AEW, where they served as Executive Vice Presidents in addition to their work as in-ring talent. The Bucks are regarded by many as one of the greatest tag teams in the world, having achieved success across several promotions including PWG, ROH, and NJPW.

After winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynasty 2024 with the help of a returning Jack Perry, The Jackson Brothers carried out a shocking attack on Tony Khan on the April 24, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The newly re-structured Elite, comprising of The Bucks, Perry, and Kazuchika Okada also took out Kenny Omega on Dynamite last week in a vicious assault, and are seemingly looking to take control of All Elite Wrestling.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of AEW's Wednesday-night flagship show, a fan took to X/Twitter to share a video edit that provided a retrospective look into the career of The Young Bucks. The former World Trios Champions responded to the edit with a three-word message.

"Change the world."

AEW CEO Tony Khan discusses his views on retaliation against The Elite

During an interview with Cincy 360, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan spoke on the prospect of The Elite receiving their just deserts after suffering a beatdown in the hands of The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada.

The promotion's head honcho shared the view that he was not best equipped to retaliate against the heel stable, suggesting that it may fall on other wrestlers to avenge him and Kenny Omega.

"There are a lot of things I'm good at behind the scenes, but somebody else is going to have to go avenge what those guys did to not only me, but to Kenny Omega. I'm quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am who can inflict some of that punishment on The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Okada. I want to have great matches in AEW. After what happened to me last time, I don't think I would be making a smart move."

The Cleaner is set to announce the upcoming May 8, 2024 episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether The Young Bucks and their allies will go after Omega once again.

