AEW’s Tony Khan discloses his action plan on The Elite following their physical attack on him

The Elite have seemingly taken over AEW and have already taken down two authoritative figures. This was AEW President Tony Khan and EVP Kenny Omega. Recently, Tony spoke about what he would do to counter all that has happened.

Aside from the beating he received from them in the ring, The Elite also hijacked Tony Khan's recent appearance on Dynamite where he was set to address the past events. They topped this off by going after Omega later that night during his return to the promotion, and their attack led to him being stretchered out of the arena.

While appearing on Cincy 360 recently, Tony Khan revealed that he was not the best person to go after The Elite on his own to get payback for all that happened.

"AEW is where the best wrestle. We mean that. That's why I want to make sure the fans get the best matches and the best action. In this case, I'm not the best person to pay those people back."

He continued by stating about how his strengths lay elsewhere, but he knew some people who could avenge him and Kenny Omega for what was done to them. He felt it was best to leave it to others, seeing what happened to him the last time around.

"There are a lot of things I'm good at behind the scenes, but somebody else is going to have to go avenge what those guys did to not only me, but to Kenny Omega. I'm quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am who can inflict some of that punishment on The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Okada. I want to have great matches in AEW. After what happened to me last time, I don't think I would be making a smart move." [H/T - Fightful]

Who could avenge Tony Khan and Kenny Omega?

As seen last week on Dynamite, two AEW stars came out to help The Cleaner after he was attacked by The Elite. This was the FTR, who still have a bone to pick with the EVPs and Jack Perry after they were robbed during their tag title match at AEW Dynasty.

Another name who has recently committed to helping Kenny Omega was his good friend Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star has been out of action due to some injuries, but he has already mentioned how he was willing to help his friend.

Another name who could prove to be the dark horse of this feud could be Hangman Adam Page, who was the fourth member of the original version of The Elite. He is currently suspended after putting his hands on a referee at AEW Revolution and has not been seen since then.

It still remains to be seen who officially avenges Tony Khan and Kenny Omega and go after The Elite. Seeing as the two are incapable of physically going after the faction right now, few other big names may come together and go after them in their stead.