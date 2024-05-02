Kenny Omega's close friend teases blockbuster return to AEW after The Elite's attack

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was brutally attacked by The Elite on this week's Dynamite. After the show, a long-time friend of The Cleaner has teased coming to his aid.

The star in question is Kota Ibushi. He signed a contract with AEW last year but has not been seen on TV since November 2023 due to an injury. Ibushi has been close friends with Kenny Omega since their time in NJPW. They are collectively known as Golden Lovers and have teamed up multiple times in All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Best Bout Machine made his AEW return after months. He went on hiatus in December 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. While he was delivering an emotional promo in front of his hometown fans in Winnipeg, Omega was interrupted by Kazuchika Okada. Jack Perry used the opportunity to attack the 40-year-old.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson also joined their stablemates inside the ring and took out Kenny Omega with an EVP Trigger. While The Cleaner was being stretchered out of the arena, The Elite again assaulted him. FTR tried to assist Omega but the heel faction took care of the popular duo.

Omega is seemingly outnumbered in his budding feud with The Elite. Meanwhile, his tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, has offered to help him. On Twitter, Ibushi reacted to The Elite's assault on The Best Bout Machine and teased his AEW comeback.

"It's my turn to help you💢," he wrote.

You can view Ibushi's tweet below.

Kenny Omega teased a big match on AEW Dynamite

After interrupting Kenny Omega's promo, Kazuchika Okada claimed that he was "The Best Bout Machine." The Cleaner asked The Rainmaker to wait a couple of months, hinting at settling the debate inside the ring. This could be a huge tease about their potential match in the future.

It seems the seeds have been planted for a match between Omega and Okada. They could lock horns at All In 2024, one of AEW's biggest pay-per-views this year. However, it remains to be seen whether The Cleaner will be cleared to compete before the show.

