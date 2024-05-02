Top AEW stars officially take control of Dynamite in Tony Khan’s absence

Top AEW stars officially took control of the latest edition of Dynamite in Tony Khan’s absence. It has been mayhem since last week, and The Young Bucks once again hijacked Khan's broadcast to take over the show.

It was all going well for the AEW President after he was seen sporting a neck brace and sending messages to fans from the Jacksonville Jaguars office. He had mentioned how he was not cleared to leave Jacksonville after he was attacked last week by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry.

That was when Tony’s video broadcast was cut, and Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took over. They first apologized to their boss for the technical difficulties and said they would be running the show since Tony Khan was not there.

The Young Bucks then mentioned to the fans that despite what they did last week, their iron-clad contracts are the reason they are running the show without getting fired.

After hitting Tony Khan with a Meltzer Driver and shocking the world last week, The Young Bucks will surely leave no stone unturned to make sure they raise hell in the absence of their boss.

What are your thoughts on The Bucks hijacking Khan's broadcast?

