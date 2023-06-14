Former WWE Superstar sends 6-word message to MJF about his AEW World Championship

In a thrilling buildup to their highly anticipated clash, former WWE Superstar Adam Cole had a message for AEW World Champion MJF.

The two wrestlers engaged in a fiery promo exchange on last week's episode of Dynamite, leaving fans eager to witness their impending showdown. This week, the promotion promised an electrifying encounter as Cole faced off against MJF in a title eliminator match.

Adam Cole took to Twitter to build up the hype to deliver a six-word message to MJF regarding his coveted AEW World Championship, accompanied by a photo of himself staring at the prestigious title.

"Ready or not. Here I come," Cole tweeted.



The battle between Adam Cole and MJF is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both men known for their in-ring prowess and mic skills. The AEW World Championship hangs in the balance as Cole seeks to make a statement and potentially claim the illustrious title currently held by MJF.

Fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to Dynamite to witness the clash between Adam Cole and MJF, awaiting the moment when one emerges victorious and potentially alters the landscape of the world championship picture.

AEW World Champion MJF sends a message to Adam Cole

AEW World Champion MJF is set to face off against Adam Cole in a highly anticipated match on this week's episode of Dynamite.

In a bold tweet, he confidently declared that he would emerge victorious in just "one minute."

"You and all the losers watching at home after I beat Cole in one minute," MJF tweeted.



With tensions running high following their intense promo battle, both wrestlers are prepared to leave it all in the ring.

Will MJF's self-assured prediction of victory in just "one minute" come true, or will Adam Cole prove himself a worthy challenger for the World Championship? The answers will be revealed on Dynamite.

Are you excited about the bout between Adam Cole and MJF? Sound off in the comments section below.

