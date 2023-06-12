AEW star MJF claims he can beat 3-time WWE champion "in one minute"

MJF has never been shy of confidence, and the AEW World Champion will look to put his money where his mouth is when he takes on Adam Cole this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The upcoming episode of AEW's flagship show will emanate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the same venue as the inaugural edition of Dynamite. This will be a cause for celebration for many involved in the promotion, but MJF will be looking to ruin Cole's party as the two square off in a title eliminator match.

Friedman seems confident about making short work of The Panama City Playboy as he took to Twitter to claim that he will defeat the former NXT Champion in "one minute."

Unfortunately for MJF, 3-time WWE champion Adam Cole is no pushover. The fan favorite is coming off a high-profile victory in his heated feud with Chris Jericho and will look to keep that momentum going this Wednesday.

MJF and Adam Cole's epic promo battle on AEW Dynamite last week

The most recent edition of AEW Dynamite was noteworthy for several reasons. However, among all the entertaining moments was one of the best promo battles the company has given fans in quite some time.

MJF is known for his skill and charisma on the microphone. That is why many fans were disappointed when he seemingly lost his cutting edge during the "four pillars" program. But those worries can now be put aside if his verbal spar opposite Adam Cole last week is anything to go by.

The two did not shy away from touching sensitive topics, including MJF's separation from his fiancée, Cole's "rejected pitch" to become a manager in WWE, and the AEW World Champion's alleged steroid use.

Both men more than held their own during the segment and created an incredible television moment. Whether this excitement is replicated when the two meet in the ring this week remains to be seen.

